Doncaster pubs celebrating Burns' Week with a special food and drink menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three pubs in the area will be celebrating the life and poetry of the Scottish poet Robert Burns by hosting a seven-day celebration, from Wednesday 22 to Tuesday 28 January inclusive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers at Doncaster’s The Gate House in Priory Walk, The Red Lion in Market Place, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, will be able to enjoy some traditional Scottish food and drinks to mark the occasion, including on Burns’ Night itself (Saturday 25 January).

The Wetherspoon pubs will be serving Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as a Caledonian Burger (Two 3oz beef patties, with haggis, whisky sauce, served with chips and six onion rings).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The haggis meal, which includes award-winning haggis from Grants of Speyside, will cost £7.49 with a choice of soft drink and £9.02 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.

Haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as the Caledonian Burger.

A small Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties meal is also available, for customers who want a lighter meal or smaller portion, priced at £5.49 with a soft drink and £7.02 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.

The Caledonian Burger meal will cost £9.40 with a choice of soft drink and £10.93 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.

Among the drink choices for the Burns’ event meal deals is a selection of Scottish drinks for customers to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On offer is Inveralmond Ossian (4.1% ABV) from Perthshire-based Inveralmond Brewery, a golden-coloured beer with a hoppy, zesty, citrus aroma, being served especially for the event, as well as a choice of more than 150 drinks, including Scottish gins, whiskies and beer.

The Old Market Hall pub manager, Matt Fearn, said: “The seven-day celebration is a great opportunity for our customers to enjoy some traditional Scottish food and drink and to celebrate for longer than just the 25 th of January.”