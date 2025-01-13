Doncaster pubs celebrating Burns' Week with a special food and drink menu
Customers at Doncaster’s The Gate House in Priory Walk, The Red Lion in Market Place, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, will be able to enjoy some traditional Scottish food and drinks to mark the occasion, including on Burns’ Night itself (Saturday 25 January).
The Wetherspoon pubs will be serving Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as a Caledonian Burger (Two 3oz beef patties, with haggis, whisky sauce, served with chips and six onion rings).
The haggis meal, which includes award-winning haggis from Grants of Speyside, will cost £7.49 with a choice of soft drink and £9.02 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.
A small Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties meal is also available, for customers who want a lighter meal or smaller portion, priced at £5.49 with a soft drink and £7.02 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.
The Caledonian Burger meal will cost £9.40 with a choice of soft drink and £10.93 with a choice of an alcoholic drink.
Among the drink choices for the Burns’ event meal deals is a selection of Scottish drinks for customers to enjoy.
On offer is Inveralmond Ossian (4.1% ABV) from Perthshire-based Inveralmond Brewery, a golden-coloured beer with a hoppy, zesty, citrus aroma, being served especially for the event, as well as a choice of more than 150 drinks, including Scottish gins, whiskies and beer.
The Old Market Hall pub manager, Matt Fearn, said: “The seven-day celebration is a great opportunity for our customers to enjoy some traditional Scottish food and drink and to celebrate for longer than just the 25 th of January.”
