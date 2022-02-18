Doncaster pub unveils Cheesy Vimto Burger on new menu after massive makeover

Popular Hungry Horse pub, The Cumberland reopened its doors earlier this month following a six-figure investment and refurbishment.

And among the new items diners can tuck is a burger made using the popular soft drink – which bosses describe as “a delicious concoction of sweet and savoury that’s not to be missed.”

Alongside the newly revitalised interior décor, which brings a fresh feel to the pub, the site has also been upgraded with a high spec outdoor garden.

The Berry Cheesy Vimto Burger is on the menu at the Cumberland.

Visitors can now enjoy a new sheltered and heated drinking and dining area, equipped with a pergola and cosy festoon lighting to provide the perfect spot to spend a relaxing evening.

Having always had a traditional sports offering, the Cumberland has expanded its seating area specifically for enhanced sports viewing.

The pub includes a bespoke outdoor sports screening area, complete with a brand-new outside bar and a new screen in preparation for the summer of sport ahead.

The new menu combines customers’ favourite deals, like the weekly curry or steak night.

As well as changes to the exterior, the Cumberland’s bar area has also been revamped with three brand new flavours of Thatcher’s fusion cider in Haze, Berry, and Lemon, along with customer-favourite cocktails including passionfruit spritz, espresso martinis, and margheritas all available on draught.

To celebrate the re-opening, the pub has reintroduced its monthly entertainment nights on the last Friday and Saturday of each month, including quizzes and live music. What’s more, the Cumberland will also be commencing film mornings for children in the lead up to summer.

James Howden, general manager of the Cumberland said: “We’re delighted to reopen our doors to customers and showcase the refurb of both inside and outside the pub. Everything that made this pub great is now even better, especially with the enhancement of our existing sports offering.

“We’re excited for guests to dive straight into our new menu and upcoming events, as well as enjoying some of the old classics that are much-loved among our regulars.”