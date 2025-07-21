Doncaster pub to host two events for city's Afro-Caribbean community this weekend

A Doncaster pub will host back to back events for the city’s Afro-Caribbean community this weekend.

The Afro Carribbean Community Hub will be staging its Summer Evening Hang Out at the Grove Inn on York Road on Friday from 6pm to 9pm with patties on sale and games for particpants to take part in.

Then on Saturday, a Beats, Bites and Dominoes event will be held from 7pm, featuring a host of musical sounds and food and drink.

Entry to both events is free.