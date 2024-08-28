Doncaster pub set to re-open after huge refit with new couple at the helm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster pub which was put on the market for £295,000 earlier this year is set to re-open following a huge refit with a new couple at the helm.

The Falcon in Mexborough was one of four local pubs being offered up for freehold by owners Old Mill Brewery and was put up for grabs in February.

New licensees Thomas North and Jade Morton said in a social media announcement: “We’re excited to share that we’ve taken over The Falcon, and it's getting a complete re-fit.

"The space has been reimagined with a fresh new look and feel, but we’ve kept the warm, welcoming atmosphere you know and love.

The Falcon in Mexborough

"We’re focusing on what we do best, which is great drinks, good music, and a fantastic place to relax and catch up with friends.

“We’ll keep you updated on the reopening date and can’t wait to welcome you back to experience the new and improved Falcon. We hope to see you soon for a drink and a good time.”

In its sales brochure, the bar was described as a “substantial” town centre pub with “huge potential,” according to the brewery, which was looking to offload four bars as part of a vision to move away from drink only venues.

A spokesman said: “This substantial town centre pub is 100% wet, with trade largely based around karaoke/disco and some live music at weekends.

"There is considered to be huge potential to reposition the business to attract more trade from what is a densely populated area.”