Doncaster pub re-opens after Covid crisis - but it will close again soon for refit

A popular Doncaster pub has re-opened after being forced to close when several staff had to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:22 am

However, although The Cumberland is back in business today, it is due to close its doors again later this month for a massive refurbishment.

The landmark Thorne Road pub next to Doncaster Royal Infirmary had to shut before New Year with a number of staff self-isolating.

The shutters will go up again from 7pm on January 23 as the Hungry Horse chain pub undergoes a makeover.

The Cumberland will close its doors again later this month.

It will re-open on February 7 at 8am following the transformation.

The makeover will see both the interior and exterior of the pub given a new look.

Earlier this week it was revealed that absences in workplaces could reach as much as 25% in coming weeks as coronavirus cases continue to spiral across the country with record numbers in England in recent days.

