Doncaster pub re-opens after Covid crisis - but it will close again soon for refit

However, although The Cumberland is back in business today, it is due to close its doors again later this month for a massive refurbishment.

The landmark Thorne Road pub next to Doncaster Royal Infirmary had to shut before New Year with a number of staff self-isolating.

The shutters will go up again from 7pm on January 23 as the Hungry Horse chain pub undergoes a makeover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cumberland will close its doors again later this month.

It will re-open on February 7 at 8am following the transformation.

The makeover will see both the interior and exterior of the pub given a new look.