Doncaster pub loses £1,200 after stay away customers fail to show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at a Doncaster village pub have hit out after groups of pre-booked customers failed to show – costing the rural bar more than £1,200.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King William Inn at Scaftworth has hit out at the groups who didn’t show – despite pre-booking.

A spokesperson shared on social media: “It was a beautiful (and very busy!) Bank Holiday Sunday — just the kind of day we love at The King William.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we wanted to share something that really affected us, and we're sure many other small pubs and restaurants like ours too.

The King William Inn at Scaftworth

“We had five tables - over 30 guests - simply not show up for their bookings.

"One was a large table of eight. None had completed their pre-authorisations.

“Originally, our policy was simple: if a table hadn’t completed the pre-auth, the booking was automatically cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But after some uncomfortable moments where guests turned up expecting a table, we made the decision to trust our customers and keep bookings in place, even without the pre-auth.

“Unfortunately, days like these are a reminder of why that system existed in the first place.

“The missed revenue from those no-shows was around £1,200 – a huge blow for a physically small pub like ours where every seat matters.

"We also made the decision to go ahead with our live musician as planned, even though the cooler weather meant we knew it likely wouldn’t pay for itself. We did it because we’re passionate about offering a full, fantastic experience - food, drink, live music, the lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when those extras are combined with lost revenue from no-shows, days like this become totally unsustainable.

“And it's not just us. The hospitality industry is a minefield at the moment — with rising costs and zero support from the latest budget. We're all doing our best to keep going.

“So, on behalf of all hospitality businesses, we ask one thing: please respect your booking. Complete the pre-authorisation.

"If your plans change, let us know. It’s a small gesture that makes a massive difference to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We love what we do. We want to keep being the kind of venue that offers everything in one place — great food, amazing drinks, and brilliant live entertainment. With your support, we can keep doing just that.”