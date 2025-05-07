Doncaster pub loses £1,200 after stay away customers fail to show
The King William Inn at Scaftworth has hit out at the groups who didn’t show – despite pre-booking.
A spokesperson shared on social media: “It was a beautiful (and very busy!) Bank Holiday Sunday — just the kind of day we love at The King William.
"But we wanted to share something that really affected us, and we're sure many other small pubs and restaurants like ours too.
“We had five tables - over 30 guests - simply not show up for their bookings.
"One was a large table of eight. None had completed their pre-authorisations.
“Originally, our policy was simple: if a table hadn’t completed the pre-auth, the booking was automatically cancelled.
"But after some uncomfortable moments where guests turned up expecting a table, we made the decision to trust our customers and keep bookings in place, even without the pre-auth.
“Unfortunately, days like these are a reminder of why that system existed in the first place.
“The missed revenue from those no-shows was around £1,200 – a huge blow for a physically small pub like ours where every seat matters.
"We also made the decision to go ahead with our live musician as planned, even though the cooler weather meant we knew it likely wouldn’t pay for itself. We did it because we’re passionate about offering a full, fantastic experience - food, drink, live music, the lot.
“But when those extras are combined with lost revenue from no-shows, days like this become totally unsustainable.
“And it's not just us. The hospitality industry is a minefield at the moment — with rising costs and zero support from the latest budget. We're all doing our best to keep going.
“So, on behalf of all hospitality businesses, we ask one thing: please respect your booking. Complete the pre-authorisation.
"If your plans change, let us know. It’s a small gesture that makes a massive difference to us.
“We love what we do. We want to keep being the kind of venue that offers everything in one place — great food, amazing drinks, and brilliant live entertainment. With your support, we can keep doing just that.”
