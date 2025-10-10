Doncaster pub launches business networking meetings to boost custom

Bosses at a Doncaster pub have launched a business networking night to help boost custom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Hotel in Norton is hosting the sessions every Monday from 5.30pm when local buisnesses will be able to get together and share tips and ideas and network in a social setting.

The “after work” meetings at the bar in West End Road are described as “a relaxed networking event for local businesses to share their work.”

“Have a drink, have a chat, support local!,” spokesperson Phoebe Wood said.