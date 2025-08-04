Doncaster Pride 2025: City bar launches colourful cocktail to celebrate
Doncaster Pride will take place on Saturday, with a parade through the city centre, followed by a day of fun, music and live entertainment on Town Fields.
And to mark the occasion, Silver Street bar Biscuit Billy’s has created the colourful drink to mark the festivities.
A spokesperson said: “Pride week has officially started at Biscuit Billy’s and we’re serving up something fabulous to match the vibes!
“Our new cocktail - Billy’s Rainbow Pride – is literally a rainbow in a glass - sweet, fruity and made for partying
“The perfect way to sip, celebrate and sparkle all week long – trust us, it tastes as good as it looks.”
“Pop in, grab a glass and let’s raise a toast to love, pride and being unapologetically YOU.”
Full details of this year’s Pride are available HERE
