Doncaster Pizza Hut saved from axe as chain shuts 68 restaurants

A Doncaster branch of Pizza Hut has been saved from closure after the chain announced it was shutting 68 restaurants and 11 delivery sites with the loss of more than 1,200 jobs.

DC London Pie Limited, which operates Pizza Hut's UK restaurants, appointed FTI Consulting as administrators on Monday.

However, Pizza Hut's global owner Yum! Brands has agreed to save 64 restaurants, preserving 1,276 jobs.

The Doncaster branch at Lakeside Village is among them.

Pizza Hut is well known for its family-friendly dining and salad bar, but its UK business has been struggling and had previously gone into administration less than a year ago.

DC London Pie had bought Pizza Hut UK's restaurants from insolvency in January this year. The company also owns Pizza Hut franchises in Sweden and Denmark.

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut UK said: "We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs."