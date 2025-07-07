Doncaster pals create belly-busting fish and chip challenge at Scarborough chippy

A pair of Doncaster pals have created a gargantuan, belly-busting fish and chips challenge – which they say will leave diners full for a week.

Andy Southgate and Steve Harrison, owners of Catch 55 Fish Restaurant and Takeaway in Scarborough, have dreamed up the Mega Food Challenge – and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

The mammoth dish being served up at the Eastborough restaurant consists of:

3lb cod

4lb of chips

Six sides – including mushy peas, baked beans, curry sauce and gravy

Four slices of bread and butter

The belly busting fish and chip challenge created by Doncaster pals in Scarborough. (Photo: Catch 55).

Diners have 45 minutes to complete the challenge – if you do, food will be free and you’ll receive £50 cash and a picture on the 'wall of fame’

If you fail, you will need to pay for the food – which costs £30.

Those wanting to try must book in advance by calling the shop or dropping into the restaurant or by dialling 01723 679111.

Childhood friends Andy, 42 and Steven opened Catch 55 just over a year ago in May 2024 - their first venture into the hospitality industry.

The pair first met each other when they 14 in high school in Doncaster.

Andy said: “We saw a decent market for a Whitby style restaurant in Scarborough that doesn’t currently have one.

"Whitby is known for its fish and chip shops. If you go to Whitby restaurants, they are big 100-seater restaurants.

"Whereas there aren’t any large 100-seater fish shops in Scarborough. It’s smaller restaurants and I wanted to do a bigger restaurant, overlooking the bay with really nice views.”

Catch 55 currently seats 70 diners, and he has plans to eventually expand the restaurant’s menu once they get more established to include more seafood, like shellfish.

The Mega Food Challenge has already welcomed a number of hopefuls – who have struggled to wolf down the whopping meal.

Andy said: “You won’t be able to eat for a week after it. It’s an exciting time, it’s building up our profile and that’s what we want.

"The feedback has been fantastic. Just don’t eat for 24 hours beforehand – or have a light breakfast, come prepared.”