Doncaster milkshake bar considers adding drinks made with baby rusks to its menu

Bosses at Moo Lab are looking at adding concotions made from milk and the popular teething rusks to their offering.

The Young Street venue said there was ‘a hype’ for milkshakes made from Farley’s Rusks and are seeking customers views ahead of any potential launch.

The dry biscuits, which date from the 1880s have been a familiar family favourite for generations and are normally given to babies, either dry and hard as a teething aid or mushed up into a soft mix with warm or cold milk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Would you drink a milkshake made from rusks? (Photo: Moo Lab).

And the biscuits have proved so popular with tots growing up that many adults have continued eating them into grown-up life.

Sharing details on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “So apparently there is a hype for Farley’s Rusks milkshakes.

"Should we add it to our menu? Comment below.”