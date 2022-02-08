Doncaster milkshake bar considers adding drinks made with baby rusks to its menu
A Doncaster milkshake bar is considering adding drinks made with baby biscuits to its menu.
Bosses at Moo Lab are looking at adding concotions made from milk and the popular teething rusks to their offering.
The Young Street venue said there was ‘a hype’ for milkshakes made from Farley’s Rusks and are seeking customers views ahead of any potential launch.
The dry biscuits, which date from the 1880s have been a familiar family favourite for generations and are normally given to babies, either dry and hard as a teething aid or mushed up into a soft mix with warm or cold milk.
And the biscuits have proved so popular with tots growing up that many adults have continued eating them into grown-up life.
Sharing details on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “So apparently there is a hype for Farley’s Rusks milkshakes.
"Should we add it to our menu? Comment below.”
You can weigh into the debate at the Moo Lab Facebook page HERE