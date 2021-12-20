Doncaster: Food Banks and Foodbank Charities open this Christmas

Would you be able to donate some food to those who need it during the season of giving?

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 20th December 2021, 1:20 pm
Picture Scott Merrylees

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year – but for some, it’s not so cheerful.

If you can donate to a food bank this Christmas, please do so. Just a small donation could go towards changing someone’s Christmas from a miserable one to one they’ll never forget.

St. James’ Church Doncaster

Address: St. Sepulchre Gate West, DN1 3AQ.

Rossington Holmescarr Community Centre

Address: Grange Lane, Rossington, DN11 0LP.

Mexborough Foodbank

Address: Mexborough Family Hub, Wath Road, Mexborough, S64 9ED.

St. Paul’s Church

Address: Durham Road, Wheatley Park, DN2 4HN.

Bentley Baptist Church Community Foodbank

Address: Askern Road, Bentley, DN5 0EQ.

Thorne & Moorends Foodbank

Address: The Rugby Club, Church Balk, Thorne, DN8 5BU.

DN7 Community Foodbank

Address: St. Mary’s Church Hall, Field Road, Stainforth, DN7 5AQ.

ECO Foodbank Edlington

Address: Yorkshire Main Community Centre, Edlington Lane, Edlington, DN12 1AB.

Doncaster