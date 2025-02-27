Doncaster fish and chip van named one of best in Britain at awards

A mobile fish and chips takeaway in Doncaster has been named one of the best in Britain at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Time and Plaice, which travels to locations and events across the borough, was named as one of the top three mobile operators at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

The business, run by Grace Winning and Lee Robinson, has become a familiar sight in Doncaster, serving up portions of fish and chips to hungry diners.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we didn’t win this time, but what an achievement top three is

“Huge congratulations to Country Fried for winning the category, you guys really deserved it.

“So until next year, we’ll carry on our hard work and commitment to the industry and come back thriving.”

Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the awards – now in its 37th year – honoured the skills, innovation and dedication of businesses and individuals in the UK and beyond that are elevating the fish and chip experience.

Prizes were awarded across 15 categories which covered everything from sustainability to quality to customer service, and everything in between, not forgetting the crucial ability to dish up undeniably delicious fish and chips.

An industry decision-making group created a lengthy schedule of interviews, tasks, skills presentations and anonymous taste tests, resulting in the decoration of the fish and chip sector’s most outstanding businesses at the acclaimed event, which was hosted by popular television personality Matt Baker.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, says this year’s entrants have shown the abundant passion for fish and chips is only deepening.

“The bar for the National Fish & Chip Awards is set higher each year across the criteria the competitors are evaluated against, and our new titleholders have put everything into elevating their menus, sharpening their skills and developing their expertise.

“The quick-service sector is constantly changing but what remains is that customers expect a high-quality product that tastes like heaven, that sustainability is carefully considered throughout the experience and the service is on-point. Each winner hits the mark on all these fronts and their hard work is achieving national attention. On behalf of the NFFF, I’d like to say a big ‘congratulations’ and ‘thank you’ to these businesses for being shining examples of greatness in the fish and chip industry.”

Principal sponsor of the awards is Seafood from Norway and Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, anticipates more success is on the way for the winners.

She says: “On behalf of Seafood from Norway, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s winners, who have demonstrated excellence across the board. As principal sponsor, it’s a privilege to celebrate the incredible talent that continues to thrive in this sector year after year.

“Through this competition, we’ve had the pleasure of getting to know some of the country’s finest fish and chip champions – passionate individuals who bring this iconic British dish to life. We look forward to welcoming the winners on our annual study trip in June, where they’ll experience first-hand how Norwegian cod and haddock are responsibly caught in Norway’s cold, clear waters.”