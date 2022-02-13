Doncaster dessert shop's cheeky ice cream boobs offer for Valentine's Day

The Proper Ice Cream Company has put the cheeky treat on sale – and it comes with a special offer.

Announcing the deal on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “I hope this is not the only pair of t*** you’ll see this Valentine’s Day, but if it is you will receive a free tub of ice cream when I reopen after the week off.

"To clarify all the other tubs are only topped with one.”

The ice cream treat is topped with a pair of boobs. (Photo: The Proper Ice Cream Company).

The Lindor Strawberries and Cream tub costs £5.

The ice cream parlour and dessert shop, which serves up a whole host of scrummy treats opened in Doncaster Road, Mexborough in November.