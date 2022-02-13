Doncaster dessert shop's cheeky ice cream boobs offer for Valentine's Day
A Doncaster dessert shop has come up with a red hot offer for Valentine’s Day – a tub of ice cream topped with a pair of boobs.
The Proper Ice Cream Company has put the cheeky treat on sale – and it comes with a special offer.
Announcing the deal on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “I hope this is not the only pair of t*** you’ll see this Valentine’s Day, but if it is you will receive a free tub of ice cream when I reopen after the week off.
"To clarify all the other tubs are only topped with one.”
The Lindor Strawberries and Cream tub costs £5.
The ice cream parlour and dessert shop, which serves up a whole host of scrummy treats opened in Doncaster Road, Mexborough in November.
The shop, opposite the New Masons Arms, also serves takeway tubs in flavours such as cherry bakewell, mint Aero, salted caramel and Jammie Dodger.