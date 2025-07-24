Doncaster cocktail bar to leave Wool Market for new venue

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jul 2025, 07:13 BST
A popular cocktail bar inside Doncaster’s Wool Market is on the move – to a brand new city centre location.

Bosses at Liquor Lab say the bar will be re-opening in a new outlet in Hall Gate.

Announcing the move, a spokesperson said: “Well, it's here. It's our last week.

“The time has come to bid farewell to our Doncaster home for the last six years.

Liquor Lab is on the move from Doncaster's Wool Market.placeholder image
Liquor Lab is on the move from Doncaster's Wool Market.

“We have served you, locked down with you, partied with you and had an absolute blast being a part of the Wool Market trader line up.

“However, the time has come for us to move on.

“And quite frankly, we'd rather take as little as possible out when we do...so, let’s have a little closing down sale.

“This Saturday people - until it's all gone.

“And then I'm sure you'll be getting some competely fresh brand new independent faces coming into our units real soon.”

“And as for us.. don't worry... We're not going far.”

