Doncaster city centre pub to host Caribbean food and music night

A Doncaster city centre pub is to host a Caribbean food and music night – packed with a string of tasty and tempting treats and great sounds.

Carters Caribbean Cuisine is teaming up with The Yorkshire Grey on Hallgate for the event which will take place on October 3.

Event organiser Rebecca Louise Burley said: “My grandma Rose Esminda used to cook Jamaican food in Doncaster in the 80s and 90s and people came from all over the north to taste her food so I feel so proud to follow in her footsteps."

For £15, guests pre-order a Party Band which includes a Caribbean box meal and a prosecco or beer on arrival.

There will also be exclusive drink deals throughout the night.

Added Rebecca: “We're in our first year of trading and I just want everyone to taste my Grandma's authentic recipes.”

Food available will include a jerk chicken box, a curry mutton box, a sticky rum wings box and a vegetable curry box.

All will be served with rice and peas and fried dumpling.

The event is pre-booking only as all the food is marinated for 24 hours before.

People can pre-book by going into The Yorkshire Grey and paying behind the bar or online via Eventbrite HERE

A live DJ will also bring the sounds of the Caribbean to Doncaster for the night, with a selection of dancehall, reggae and R&B favourites for customers to enjoy.

For more details about Carters Caribbean Cuisine, you can visit their Facebook page HERE