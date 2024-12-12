Doncaster city centre bar launches ladies only night to create safe space for women
Vibe in Lazarus Court will stage the first event this Saturday (December 14) with plans to make the night a regular event.
Vibe’s Paul Jackson said: “We are trying to create a ladies’ safe place.
"We have great drinks offers – £2 for prosecco and house spirits with mixers, good dance music , two topless bar men and a safe place for women to have a great night out with their girlfriends without being "bothered".
"We are also looking to do a LGBTQ night and are in talks with Pride.”
The event is scheduled for February 7 next year with 30% of profits going towards Doncaster Pride.
