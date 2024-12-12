Doncaster city centre bar launches ladies only night to create safe space for women

A Doncaster city centre bar will launch a ladies only night this weekend – to help create a safe space for women.

Vibe in Lazarus Court will stage the first event this Saturday (December 14) with plans to make the night a regular event.

Vibe’s Paul Jackson said: “We are trying to create a ladies’ safe place.

"We have great drinks offers – £2 for prosecco and house spirits with mixers, good dance music , two topless bar men and a safe place for women to have a great night out with their girlfriends without being "bothered".

"We are also looking to do a LGBTQ night and are in talks with Pride.”

The event is scheduled for February 7 next year with 30% of profits going towards Doncaster Pride.

You can find more about Vibe Bar at the website HERE while more details about Doncaster Pride and next year’s event in August are avaialble HERE