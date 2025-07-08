Doncaster city centre 1930s pub named among 500 best in England

A cosy Doncaster city centre pub which dates from the 1930s has been named among the best 500 bars in England.

The Plough in West Laith Gate was named in the Daily Telegraph rundown of some of the top places in the country for a pint.

Its entry described it as a “thirties delight close to Doncaster railway station” and added: “Like the Great Western in Wolverhampton, the “Little” Plough in Doncaster is a hop, skip and a jump from the railway station and a very good reason to break your journey, whichever direction you’re heading.

"It’s a cosy pub built in the 1930s and not much messed about with in the years since, with all sorts of pleasing details – bell pushes, once used for hailing bar staff, above the fixed seating in the lounge, and the elegant simplicity of the counter in the Public Bar, with its two black horizontal bands.

"The pub is actually called The Plough, but locally its known as The Little Plough.”

The historic bar was also among 260 pubs from across the country featured in Britain's Best Real Heritage Pubs, a guide to the nation's favourites, put together by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale in 2016.

A spokesperson for The Little Plough said: “It's great to see our hard work paying off. We've made it into The Telegraph's "500 Best Pubs In England" list!

“Thanks to all our customers and to those that let their friends in on one of Doncaster's best kept secrets."