The festive pie features turkey, stuffing, sprouts, cranberries and pigs in blankets.

Staff at Southend Fisheries have created a Christmas dinner pie – that’s filled with turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, cranberries and that loved or loathed seasonal food, Brussels sprouts.

Bound together with a ‘southern style gravy’, the festive pie also comes with chips, peas and gravy – and all for just £6.50.

And its not the only Christmassy treat diners can tuck into at the Ellison Street takeaway this Christmas.

