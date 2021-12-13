Doncaster chip shop serves up Christmas dinner turkey and sprouts pie
A Doncaster fish and chip shop has come up with a tasty treat with a difference in time for Christmas – a full festive dinner inside a pie.
Staff at Southend Fisheries have created a Christmas dinner pie – that’s filled with turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, cranberries and that loved or loathed seasonal food, Brussels sprouts.
Bound together with a ‘southern style gravy’, the festive pie also comes with chips, peas and gravy – and all for just £6.50.
And its not the only Christmassy treat diners can tuck into at the Ellison Street takeaway this Christmas.
Diners can also tuck into battered mince pies and battered Christmas pudding.
Earlier this month, a chip shop in Woodlands announced it was selling deep fried pigs in blankets and deep fried Yorkshire puddings for customers to tuck into over the festive season while earlier this year, another takeaway announced it was selling deep fried chip butties.