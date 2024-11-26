Doncaster cake maker strikes gold with her amazing bronze minotaur

A Doncaster cake maker has struck gold with an amazing creation – a bronze coloured minotaur named Bikertaur made of modelling chocolate.

Cake artist Shirley Donald is based in Kirk Sandal under the name of Total Cakes, which is on Facebook and Instagram.

She has been making cakes for over 20 years but just this year decided to enter her first ever competition.

The contest, Cake International, was held at Birmingham NEC at the beginning of November and saw 39 countries represented by over 1,100 competitors.

The winning cake.

Shirley told the Free Press: “I have been going to Cake International for a few years and was inspired by the amazing creations that were submitted, I wanted to see what level my work was in comparison.

"I’ve been cake decorating for around 20 years, professionally for about nine years but since being little my mum and I would do all sorts of baking and crafts at the kitchen table so it’s in my blood.

“I discovered my love of sculpting a few years ago when I was asked to make a dragon and skull themed wedding cake for my sister's wedding.

"I also won a commission courtesy of BBQs and Buffets to do a life-sized cake of Aaron Rogers who plays for the Green Bay Packers, both of which feature on my Facebook page. My designs tend to be realistic or sculptures based on the clients needs.”

The detail is incredible.

Shirley entered her creation in the judges’ wild card category based on sci-fi, fantasy or mythology.

This category allowed artists to show off their skills without the restrictions of having to use cake inside.

She went on: “I love mythology and fantasy so it was an easy decision. I’ve also wanted to make a bronzed sculpture as there is nowhere to hide errors. The minotaur conjured up images of battle and so "Bikertaur" was created – half human, half bull, on a battle-scarred field.”

And now Shirley wants the piece to do some good for a worthy cause.

"My best friend, who was my rock, sadly lost her life in April to breast cancer, she convinced me I was good enough, sadly she didn’t see my piece finished,” Shirley explained.

“I would dearly love to sell or auction this off and raise funds for the St John’s Hospice. I will take him to the hospice open day at the end of November to exhibit and hopefully someone will want to buy him to display – he isn't designed for consuming although he is edible with internal supports.”

If you would like to help Shirley and the hospice and give Bikertaur a new home then please contact St John’s Hospice.