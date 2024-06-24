Doncaster cafe which served up £20, 48-item breakfast closes its doors
Tea Wi’ Two, which was based in Bentley, shut for the last time last week.
In a social media post, cafe bosses said: “To all my loyal friends and customers, as of today 17 June 2024, Tea Wi Two will be closing its doors.
"It has been an emotional couple of years and we have loved serving you on a daily basis, however as from today we will no longer be open.
"We will still be available for bakes and outside catering. I want to thank each and every one of you for your custom and friendship.”
Last November, the Alexandra Road cafe lauched its big breakfast challenge - seven rashers of bacon, seven sausages, seven hash browns, seven pieces of black pudding, seven eggs and seven slices of bread as well as beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, chips and two cans of pop – which diners had 40 minutes to eat.
