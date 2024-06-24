Doncaster cafe which served up £20, 48-item breakfast closes its doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster cafe which served up a belly-busting 48-item £20 breakfast has closed its doors.

Tea Wi’ Two, which was based in Bentley, shut for the last time last week.

In a social media post, cafe bosses said: “To all my loyal friends and customers, as of today 17 June 2024, Tea Wi Two will be closing its doors.

"It has been an emotional couple of years and we have loved serving you on a daily basis, however as from today we will no longer be open.

Tea Wi' Two was known for its belly-busting breakfasts.

"We will still be available for bakes and outside catering. I want to thank each and every one of you for your custom and friendship.”