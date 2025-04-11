Doncaster cafe to step into breach after long-running market stall set to close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster city centre cafe is set to step into the breach after a long-running and popular market stall announced its closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crusty Cob Shop, which has been established in the market for several decades, will shut down later this month.

The bakery and sandwich stall in the food hall will close on April 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But nearby Lynnies Lunch Stop has vowed to fill the void – and bellies – of customers left disappointed by the shop’s demise.

Lynnies Lunch Stop has pledged to step into the gap left by the closure of the Crusty Cob in the Market Place.

A spokesperson for the store, based on the corner of Market Place and Scot Lane said: “You might’ve heard the Crusty Cob shop over the road is closing on April 26.

“But guess what? We’re not just filling the gap – we’re levelling up!

“From May – fresh bread delivered daily from our bakery – yes please

“Even more cakes, scones and sweet goodies? Absoluutely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your go-to for hot and cold sandwiches? Already nailed it.”

“Now we need you!

“What were your fave bits from the other place?

“What would you love to see on our shelves?

“Think dream cakes, top-tier bread, anything you will miss – tell us. We’re growing to serve you better, and your ideas equal gold.

“Drop a comment, send a DM, or pop in for a chat over coffee

“Let’s make this the tastiest corner café in town!”

The Crusty Cob has had a number of other branches across Doncaster over the years, including a popular bakery and sandwich outlet which served city centre shoppers for many years before its closure.