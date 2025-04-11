Doncaster cafe to step into breach after long-running market stall set to close
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Crusty Cob Shop, which has been established in the market for several decades, will shut down later this month.
The bakery and sandwich stall in the food hall will close on April 26.
But nearby Lynnies Lunch Stop has vowed to fill the void – and bellies – of customers left disappointed by the shop’s demise.
A spokesperson for the store, based on the corner of Market Place and Scot Lane said: “You might’ve heard the Crusty Cob shop over the road is closing on April 26.
“But guess what? We’re not just filling the gap – we’re levelling up!
“From May – fresh bread delivered daily from our bakery – yes please
“Even more cakes, scones and sweet goodies? Absoluutely.
“Your go-to for hot and cold sandwiches? Already nailed it.”
“Now we need you!
“What were your fave bits from the other place?
“What would you love to see on our shelves?
“Think dream cakes, top-tier bread, anything you will miss – tell us. We’re growing to serve you better, and your ideas equal gold.
“Drop a comment, send a DM, or pop in for a chat over coffee
“Let’s make this the tastiest corner café in town!”
The Crusty Cob has had a number of other branches across Doncaster over the years, including a popular bakery and sandwich outlet which served city centre shoppers for many years before its closure.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.