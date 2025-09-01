Doncaster cafe and gift shop closes its doors as owners switch focus

A Doncaster cafe and gift shop has closed its doors after its owners announced they are switching business focus to a catering and sandwich van fleet.

Willows of Warmsworth, which was based in Mill Lane, was a popular spot in the village for coffee and cakes.

In an announcement on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart that I'm letting you all know that I won't be reopening Willows of Warmsworth.

"We have moved premises to Broomhouse Lane Edlington, where we can focus on our growing catering and sandwich van fleet.

"As much as I really wanted to give the village the wine bar it deserved, we've had time to think on if Mill Lane is the right location and we've decided the premises probably aren't big enough for what we needed so for now our catering and vans need to take priority.

“I've also realised that life is for living and that there is only one of me and I can't do everything all at the same time, and even though I have the best staff, we can only push ourselves so far.

“That's not to say we won't come back to Warmsworth in the future but for now, it's goodbye.

“We have loved our 8 years making friends and memories with you all. From myself, my family, staff and my mum and dad I would just like to say it's been an absolute blast.

“Thank you for having us. Please pop and see us up at the unit.”