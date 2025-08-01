Doncaster butcher wins another award - this time for its speciality bacon

An acclaimed Doncaster market butcher truly is bringing home the bacon – after scooping another prestigious award for its produce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Wilkinson, who runs Wilkinson’s Butchers on Doncaster Market, has scooped a Great Taste 2025 award for his dancetta bacon – his own version of an Italian pancetta with the belly cured with salt, black pepper, fennel, garlic, juniper and nutmeg.

And it comes twelve months after success at the same awards last year when the stall picked up a prize for its loukaniko pork sausage – a traditional Greek recipe with a Yorkshire twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judged by the Guild of Fine Food's expert panel, the bacon was awarded a Great Taste 1 star in the world's most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Last year it was for its sausages, now Wilkinson Butchers has been honoured for its bacon.

Daniel said: “We entered the Great Taste awards again this year as it had such a positive impact for our business last year.

“This year we though we’d enter one of our dry cured bacon recipes.

“The dancetta bacon is my version of an Italian pancetta. We cure the belly with salt, black pepper, fennel, garlic, juniper and nutmeg – it makes a stunning bacon and can be used in so many different dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My favourite is to make a stunning bacon, lettuce and tomato - the D.L.T.”

And here is what the judges had to say.

“Evenly sized, crisp and well browned, there is an enticing sweetness on the nose.

"The rind is soft, the muscle sweet, juicy and deliciously fatty.

"The cure is well balanced - the ingredients all work well together - subtle and scrumptious!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The butchery firm has been trading for more than 70 years and Daniel added: "Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it's a huge moment for us.”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else.

All products are blind-tasted as part of a robust, layered judging process.

The bacon is available from Doncaster Market every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and Daniel added: “It’s part of our ever growing dry cured bacon collection.”

For more details about Wilkinson Butchers, visit their Facebook page HERE