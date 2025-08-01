Doncaster butcher wins another award - this time for its speciality bacon
Daniel Wilkinson, who runs Wilkinson’s Butchers on Doncaster Market, has scooped a Great Taste 2025 award for his dancetta bacon – his own version of an Italian pancetta with the belly cured with salt, black pepper, fennel, garlic, juniper and nutmeg.
And it comes twelve months after success at the same awards last year when the stall picked up a prize for its loukaniko pork sausage – a traditional Greek recipe with a Yorkshire twist.
Judged by the Guild of Fine Food's expert panel, the bacon was awarded a Great Taste 1 star in the world's most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.
Daniel said: “We entered the Great Taste awards again this year as it had such a positive impact for our business last year.
“This year we though we’d enter one of our dry cured bacon recipes.
“The dancetta bacon is my version of an Italian pancetta. We cure the belly with salt, black pepper, fennel, garlic, juniper and nutmeg – it makes a stunning bacon and can be used in so many different dishes.
“My favourite is to make a stunning bacon, lettuce and tomato - the D.L.T.”
And here is what the judges had to say.
“Evenly sized, crisp and well browned, there is an enticing sweetness on the nose.
"The rind is soft, the muscle sweet, juicy and deliciously fatty.
"The cure is well balanced - the ingredients all work well together - subtle and scrumptious!”
The butchery firm has been trading for more than 70 years and Daniel added: "Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it's a huge moment for us.”
Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else.
All products are blind-tasted as part of a robust, layered judging process.
The bacon is available from Doncaster Market every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and Daniel added: “It’s part of our ever growing dry cured bacon collection.”
For more details about Wilkinson Butchers, visit their Facebook page HERE
