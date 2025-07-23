Doncaster area restaurant to become tapas bar after taking on new chef

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 13:09 BST
A Doncaster area restaurant is set for a new lease of life serving up Spanish tapas after taking on a new chef.

Industry Bar and Grill, which opened its doors in Epworth last October, is rebranding as Industry Tapas Bar.

A spokesperson said: “Finally we can share the news with you all - we have now got ourselves a new chef.

"And we cannot wait to start work with him. In the next four weeks, we will be re-opening serving traditional Spanish tapas along with other plans we have in the pipeline which we will reveal in due course.

Industry Bar and Grill is set to rebrand as Industry Tapas Bar.

"We will be doing a relaunch and some new alterations to the branding – we are so excited to start the next chapter and believe me when I say it’s going to be good – it’s going to be more than good!”

The venue in the heart of Epworth originally opened as a grill and cocktail bar. For bookings call 01427 872422.

