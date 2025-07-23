Doncaster area restaurant to become tapas bar after taking on new chef

A Doncaster area restaurant is set for a new lease of life serving up Spanish tapas after taking on a new chef.

Industry Bar and Grill, which opened its doors in Epworth last October, is rebranding as Industry Tapas Bar.

A spokesperson said: “Finally we can share the news with you all - we have now got ourselves a new chef.

"And we cannot wait to start work with him. In the next four weeks, we will be re-opening serving traditional Spanish tapas along with other plans we have in the pipeline which we will reveal in due course.

"We will be doing a relaunch and some new alterations to the branding – we are so excited to start the next chapter and believe me when I say it’s going to be good – it’s going to be more than good!”

The venue in the heart of Epworth originally opened as a grill and cocktail bar. For bookings call 01427 872422.