Deluxe speciality sausages land Doncaster butcher prestigious global award

A Doncaster butcher has been named among the best in the world – picking up a prestigious award for his deluxe and speciality home made sausages.

Daniel Wilkinson, who runs Wilkinson’s Butchers on Doncaster Market, has scooped the Great Taste 2024 award for its loukaniko pork sausage – a traditional Greek recipe with a Yorkshire twist.

And it was the first time the firm, which has been trading in Doncaster market for seven decades, had taken part in the contest.

Judged by the Guild of Fine Food's expert panel, the sausage was awarded a Great Taste 1 star in the world's most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Wilkinson's sausages have been named among the best in the world.

13,672 products were put through the competition's rigorous blind judging process - and Wilkinson Butchers’ creation was dubbed a "very meaty and very moreish product" at the world's most coveted food and drink awards.

Nearly 4,000 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star- 'food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour' honour, with 1,386 awarded a Great Taste 2-star - 'above and beyond delicious' honour while 266 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star - 'extraordinarily tasty food and drink' prize.

Described as "full of flavour", the sausage was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.

Made with pork shoulder, leeks, fennel, oregano and pepper, the traditional Greek recipe with a Yorkshireman's twist, was one of 5,590 products to receive a Great Taste award in 2024.

Daniel Wilkinson said: "We are thrilled to have won a Great Taste award for our loukaniko pork sausage.

"We have dreamt of this moment and are so proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to our line-up.

"We're in our 70th year this year so to be where we are today is truly a dream come true.

"Being recognised with a Great Taste 1-star means so much to independent producers such as myself, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it.

"Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it's a huge moment for us.Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else.

All products in the line-up for judging are blind-tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, judging took place over 92 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 115 different countries across the world.The full list of this year's winners and where to buy them can be found at www.gff.co.uk/directory and a wide range of the award-winning products are available to buy in delis, farm shops and independent retailers across the country.