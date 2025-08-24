A two-day celebration aimed at darts fans and lovers of all things Bavarian is set to take place at Doncaster this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind some of the UK’s biggest themed festivals and fan experiences is bringing its acclaimed Oktoberfest and Flight Night events to Doncaster Racecourse in October – and tickets are now on sale.

On Friday 10 October, Flight Night 2025 will bring together pro darts players, local legends and wildcard warriors – all competing for glory and a £1,000 cash prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the following day, Saturday 11 October, the racecourse will be transformed into a traditional Bavarian beer hall for an evening of overflowing beer steins, bratwurst, currywurst, pretzels and some of the best live Oompah bands from across Europe.

Dart to Doncaster for beer and bratwurst. Credit: @MAY Photography

Among the top names taking part in Flight Night are Glen “Duzza” Durrant, Adam “The Hunter” Hunt, Neil “Duff Man Duff and Keegan “The Needle” Brown.

There will also be appearances from wildcard and amateur contenders Morgan Shillito, Jack Shields, Tom Sykes and Brandon Walsh.

And, because fancy dress has become a key fan element of the darts scene, there will be competitions with cash prizes, mass singalongs and crowd chants, DJs, live stage games and a full bar and street food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Flight Night sells out every time we stage it,” said Mike Hesketh of organiser EVNT Inspirations. “So, expect chaos, outrageous outfits and darts like you've never seen before.

Partygoers also encouraged to don their lederhosen and dirndl skirts for Oktoberfest, which Mike said, “is without a doubt one of our most popular events.

“We’ve got the best of everything Bavarian,” he said, “from bratwurst and German beers and lagers – along with wines and cocktails – to foot-stomping oompah music.

“This is our first time in Doncaster and we intend to pull out all the stops to bring everyone two fantastic days of chaos and entertainment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for both events are now on sale with early bird deals for Oktoberfest – which takes place from 6pm to 11pm, priced at just £15 plus booking fee per person.

Group bookings can be made by emailing [email protected] and more information is available at www.Oktoberfest.org.uk

For Flight Night – which takes place from 5pm to 11pm, unreserved seating tickets cost from £15 with reserved tables priced from £80.

VIP packages – priced from £40pp - are also available and include front section seating, a meet and greet with the pro players, a signed 180 card and table service.

Tickets are available at www.FlightNight.co.uk