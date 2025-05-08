Costa Coffee: Full list of items on summer menu including iced drinks and more
- Costa Coffee has launched its summer 2025 menu
- The menu includes fruit refresher drinks, tiramisu inspired coffee and more
- Food options include lunch, snacks and light bites
Costa Coffee has announced its summer menu for 2025, which features iced drinks, dessert-inspired coffees and light bites.
The brand-new menu officially launched on Wednesday April 7, with a wide selection of options including iced coffees, fruity drinks and a range of lunch and snack options.
The full list of brand-new and returning drinks on Costa Coffee’s summer menu:
- Tiramisu Frappé
- Tiramisu Iced Whipped Latte
- Ready-to-Drink Tiramisu Frappé
- Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte
- Refreshers (Strawberry, Watermelon and Mint, Dragon Fruit and Guava)
- Pistachio Latte and Iced Pistachio Latte
The full list of brand-new and returning food on Costa Coffee’s summer menu:
- Gluten Free Mozzarella & Pesto Toastie with Roasted Pepper Sauce
- Returning Chicken Shawarma Flatbread
- Tandoori Bhaji Flatbread
- Watermelon Pot
- Iced Gingerbread Biscuit
Costa Coffee’s core menu will still be available alongside the brand-new summer options which includes hot and iced drinks made with Costa’s signature Mocha Italia Signature taste.
Costa Coffee's Global Food and Beverage Innovation Director, Nishant Bhatia, said “Whether you’re enjoying a Tiramisu Frappé on a sunny afternoon, or sipping on a Refresher with friends in the park, our new menu offers perfectly chilled drinks to complement every Summer moment.
“With delicious new and returning food items, from flavour-packed Flatbreads to our Gluten-Free Toastie and seasonal sweet treats - there’s something for everyone to enjoy as part of their favourite Summer rituals.”
