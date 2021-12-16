Christmas beer

Christmas: Seven pubs and bars open in Doncaster on Xmas day

Fancy a pint down the local for this year’s Christmas?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:40 pm

Sometimes, the effort of making Christmas dinner can be a bit too much – so why not go somewhere where they’ll do it for you?

If there’s any pubs open on Christmas Day in Doncaster that we’ve missed out, please let us know!

1. The Harewood

The Harewood, 28 Waterdale, DN1 3EY. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 173 Google Reviews). "The food and drinks were amazing and the staff were very helpful."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. The Sun Pub

The Sun Pub, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, DN5 8RN. Rating: 4/5 (based on 628 Google Reviews). "Friendly service, polite staff and lovely food at reasonable prices."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Earl of Doncaster

Earl of Doncaster, Bennetthorpe, DN2 6AD. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 829 Google Reviews). "This hotel is beautiful. The art decor was stunning. Our room was nice, bed was comfy and it was spotlessly clean."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Three Horse Shoes

Three Horse Shoes, Town End, DN5 9AG. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 104 Google Reviews). "Really friendly place and the fire was a god send."

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Doncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2