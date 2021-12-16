Christmas: Seven pubs and bars open in Doncaster on Xmas day

Sometimes, the effort of making Christmas dinner can be a bit too much – so why not go somewhere where they’ll do it for you?
If there’s any pubs open on Christmas Day in Doncaster that we’ve missed out, please let us know!
1. The Harewood
The Harewood, 28 Waterdale, DN1 3EY. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 173 Google Reviews). "The food and drinks were amazing and the staff were very helpful."
2. The Sun Pub
The Sun Pub, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, DN5 8RN. Rating: 4/5 (based on 628 Google Reviews). "Friendly service, polite staff and lovely food at reasonable prices."
3. Earl of Doncaster
Earl of Doncaster, Bennetthorpe, DN2 6AD. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 829 Google Reviews). "This hotel is beautiful. The art decor was stunning. Our room was nice, bed was comfy and it was spotlessly clean."
4. Three Horse Shoes
Three Horse Shoes, Town End, DN5 9AG. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 104 Google Reviews). "Really friendly place and the fire was a god send."
