Caribbean day with jerk chicken, reggae and rum punch coming to Doncaster

A Caribbean themed family fun day is coming to Doncaster – and visitors can look forward to jerk chicken, reggae music and a glass or two of rum punch.

Carters Caribbean will be staging the Beer Garden Takeover at The Old School Bistro in Arksey on June 21 when guests will be able to enjoy a variety of Jamaican food and drink backed by a soundtrack of reggae, ska and dancehall.

Among the dishes on offer will be jerk chicken and mutton curry and much more, with a live DJ serving up the hits.

The bar will be serving up pints, prosecco, rum punch and more – all ice cold and ready to drink.

In addition, there will be a bouncy castle, ice cream and a facepainter for the children.

A spokesperson said: “No tickets – just turn up hungry!”

Food is cash only and will be served between noon and 2pm. The event runs from noon to 5pm.