Caribbean day with jerk chicken, reggae and rum punch coming to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Caribbean themed family fun day is coming to Doncaster – and visitors can look forward to jerk chicken, reggae music and a glass or two of rum punch.

Carters Caribbean will be staging the Beer Garden Takeover at The Old School Bistro in Arksey on June 21 when guests will be able to enjoy a variety of Jamaican food and drink backed by a soundtrack of reggae, ska and dancehall.

Among the dishes on offer will be jerk chicken and mutton curry and much more, with a live DJ serving up the hits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bar will be serving up pints, prosecco, rum punch and more – all ice cold and ready to drink.

The event will take place in Arksey on June 21.The event will take place in Arksey on June 21.
The event will take place in Arksey on June 21.

In addition, there will be a bouncy castle, ice cream and a facepainter for the children.

A spokesperson said: “No tickets – just turn up hungry!”

Food is cash only and will be served between noon and 2pm. The event runs from noon to 5pm.

Related topics:CaribbeanDoncasterFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice