Buy a pint and get your tea for free as Doncaster LGBTQIA+ bar launches special deal

The Library, which describes itself as Doncaster’s all-inclusive LGBTQIA+ bar, has unveiled its ‘Pint and a Plate’ deal – where customers can purchase a drink and then get a hot meal for nothing.

The deal will operate every Tuesday – with different dishes on offer each week.

Craig Teale-Price, who runs the bar in St George Gate with his husband Sam, says the meal deal is open to all – not just those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Library has launched a special meal deal for 2022.

He said: “ On Tuesdays w e are doing an amazing deal.

"If you come in between the hours of 5pm-7pm and buy a qualifying drink, you receive a plate and your tea for free!”

He added: “We cook a meal and then serve it hot. We started it last week and did savoury mince, veg and Yorkshire puddings this week we are making chicken tikka.”

The bar opened its doors last year following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, genderqueer, queer, intersexed, agender, asexual and ally community or people questioning their sexual identity – but the bar is open to all.

Last year Sam said: “It is an all-inclusive safe space for everyone to enjoy and have a good time.”

The former Vintage Rockbar features a downstairs dancefloor area ‘with a club vibe’ while the upstairs area has a quieter theme to live up to its name, decked out with olde worlde books and vintage sofas and decor.

The name of the venue is a knowing nod to RuPaul’s Drag Race – the popular reality TV show which has become a hit around the world, showcasing searches to find new and upcoming drag queens.

And one of the UK’s leading drag stars is coming to the club for a sell out show on January 29.