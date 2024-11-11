Bus service serving string of rural Doncaster area pubs and bars is launched
The Publink Bus Service has been unveiled in the Isle of Axholme and serves Owston Ferry, Epworth, Sandtoft and Haxey.
A spokesperson said: “We’re excited to announce our brand-new 17-seater bus service, fully insured and ready to connect you to some of the most unique and wonderful pubs in our area.
"With PubLink, you can leave the car at home, relax, and enjoy a great night out, knowing you have a safe and reliable ride.”
The route operates every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and connects up the following pubs:
The Duke William, Haxey
Don Valley Brewery
The Loco - Haxey
The Queens Head
The Crown Inn Belton
Thorpe Meadows
Shepherd Place Farm
White Hart Owston Ferry
Industry Bar & Grill
The Old School Inn
The Red Lion, Epworth
The spokesperson added: “The response has been huge.
“We are pleased to announce a change in times which will now run from 4pm-midnight on a Friday and Saturday and we are also considering a Sunday run from 2.30pm until 6.30pm for families who may want to go out and enjoy a meal and a drink, but one always ends up driving.”
Private bookings are also being taken for group trips including weddings and birthdays.
“Many thanks and a big thank you to all the the owners and landlords and landladies for backing and allowing use of their car parks and land. Without. it would be difficult to provide an efficient service –
The service loops around the Isle of Axholme and continues on a circular route every hour, so revellers can hop on and off throughout the night.
Just £6.00 one way per person or £10 for a return journey.
The spokesperson added: “Grab your friends, leave the driving to us, and let PubLink take you on a tour of the best pubs in the Isle of Axholme.”
For more details about services, you can get in touch with Publink HERE
