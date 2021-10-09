Burger King to launch luxury Gourmet Kings range at its Doncaster restaurants

The range consists of two hand crafted masterpieces – The Argentinian, and the Steakhouse – piled high with the finest fresh ingredients, bursting with flame fuelled flavour.

However, that is not all. The burgers are exclusively available pre-release via the Burger King app until Sunday, October 10 with a tasty offer of free regular fries and drink with every Gourmet Kings Burger purchased.

The Argentinian is a 100% flame grilled British and Irish Aberdeen Angus beef, garnished with delicately sliced onions, fresh rocket and British and Irish oak smoked cheddar cheese.

Burger King is launching its Gourmet Kings range.

Finished with a dash of chilli sauce, an additional layer of crispy onions and drizzled with delicious Chimichurri mayo, in a lightly toasted golden brioche bun for the ultimate bite.

The Steakhouse is a revamped smoky sensation. Another flavoursome 100% flame grilled British and Irish Aberdeen Angus beef burger including slices of juicy tomatoes, a dash of mayo, crispy onions and fresh rocket. Topped with British and Irish melted oak smoked cheddar, sweet crispy bacon slices and tasty BBQ sauce, it’s finished in a deliciously tasting brioche bun.

Katie Evans, Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King UK, states; “Our new Gourmet Kings collection has been in development for over a year. We took the time to create and source the perfect ingredients to complement and elevate our flame-grilled, 100% Aberdeen Angus beef. With oak smoked British and Irish cheddar and layers of fresh ingredients, we’re delighted to finally serve the Gourmet Kings range to customers across our restaurants and via delivery.”

The Gourmet Kings Range is available in restaurants and for delivery nationwide from 11th October 2021.