British Burger Awards 2025: The full list of finalists across the UK for brand-new awards
- The British Burger Awards recognise the excellence of the burger industry
- Finalists have been announced from establishments across the UK
- Winners will be revealed on Monday September 8
The finalists of the first-ever British Burger Awards have been announced, recognising the talent of those working in the burger industry across the UK.
Oceanic Awards has launched the prestigious celebration, which will announce the winners at a ceremony which will take place on Monday September 8.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Burger Awards said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.
“This celebration is all about recognising the creativity, passion and hard work behind every bun, and we can’t wait to honour the outstanding talent shaping the nation’s burger culture.
“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”
Here is the full list of finalists in the British Burger Awards 2025:
Scotland
- Maggie’s Grill, Aberdeen
- Burgur Grill, Hamilton
- Burger7, Coatbridge
- Strips N Dips, Ayr
- The Niche Restaurant, Irvine
- Burger Island, Burntisland
- Three Little Pigs, Falkirk
- BlackHorn Burgers, St Andrews
- Smokey’s@17, Stirling
- Saints Sizzle Classic Hamburgers, St Andrews
North East England
- Iceberg, Hull
- Craft Burger Boro, Middlesbrough
- 40 Ounce, Gateshead
- Ati’s Home of Smash, Sunderland
- Simply Smash Burgers, Durham
- Tango Durham, Durham
- Craft Burger, South Shields
- Burger 8 Birtley. Birtley
- Lou & Joe’s Burger Co, Holmfirth
Yorkshire
- Rumpus Burger, Shipley
- Burgsy’s, York
- Mr Ts, Leeds
- Brgr Time, Bradford
- Dope Burger, Doncaster
- Boo, Huddersfield
- Maison De Burgers, Sheffield
- Cowshed Burgers, Scarborough
- Fancy Hank’s Bar & Kitchen, York
North West England
- Super Smash, Oldham
- Born Up North, Wirral
- Burgerize, Oldham
- Burgerism Salford, Salford
- Big Buns Burgers, Burnley
- Smashed Out, Preston
- Ice Burg, Preston
- Low Slow and Dough, Wirral
- BURGER STOP, Sale
- The Round, Keswick
East Midlands
- Smash N Burger, Derby
- BOHNS Best Burgers, Nottingham
- BurgaTing Peri Peri, Castleford
- BRRGRR® CO Handmade Burgers, Nottingham
- BVRGRY, Nottingham
- Red Dog Saloon, Nottingham
- Hungrilla Gourmet Grill, Nottingham
- Slix Burger, Derby
- Hickory’s Smokehouse, Nuthall
West Midlands
- Libertine Burger, Leamington Spa
- The Beefy Boys, Hereford
- Burger Shop, Worcester
- 7Bone Burger Co., Coventry
- Grill N Shake, Oldbury
- Jo’s Burgers and Shakes, Smethwick
- Burger-Me-Up, Birmingham
- Beef & Buns, Solihull
- Keebo Burgers, Tipton
- Stourburger, Stourbridge
South East England
- Burger Guys, Bristol
- Burger Brothers, Brighton
- Squeezed, Bristol
- Burger Theory, Bristol
- Chuck and Blade Burgers, Maidenhead
- Big Boy’s Kitchen, Slough
- Burger Daddy BBQ & Smokehouse, High Wycombe
- Honest Burgers, Windsor
- Chuckies Smash Burgers, Aylesbury
- Cattle Grid, Windsor
South West England
- Burgers n Barrels, Bath
- Holee Cow, Cheltenham
- The BBQ Society, Gloucester
- Coq Restaurant, Chippenham
- Smiths, Cheltenham
- Burger Master, Bath
- Ranzoaz, Gloucester
- Boston Burger, Chippenham
- Guru J’s, Cheltenham
- Burger Star, Cheltenham
Wales
- Burger Freakz, Swansea
- Hills, Brecon
- MARINA LA CUCINA, Porthmadog
- Dinos Llandudno, Llandudno
- BRGR, Bridgend
- Burger Boyz, Port Talbot
- Burger Base, Cwmbran
- MAG - Banwen, Neath
- Hickory’s, Rhos-on-Sea
- Harvey’s New York Bar & Grill, Llandudno
London
- Burger and Beyond, London
- Burgers LDN, London
- Heard. Smash Burgers, London
- Bruce Burgers, London
- Lord Nelson, London
- Burger and Beyond Soho, London
- The Burger Firm, London
- Patty & Bun James Street, London
- Burgeri, London
- Dirty Bones London
Glasgow
- NOLA Soul, Glasgow
- Three Brothers, Glasgow
- Dennistoun Bar-B-Que, Glasgow
- Thundercat Pub + Diner, Glasgow
- Bloc+, Glasgow
- Bread Meats Bread, Glasgow
- The Duke’s Umbrella, Glasgow
- Meat Bar, Glasgow
- Chillos, Glasgow
- Smokey Trotters Kitchen, Glasgow
Edinburgh
- Burgers and Beers Grillhouse, Edinburgh
- Bucks Bar, Edinburgh
- Bubba Q, Edinburgh
- The Boozy Cow, Edinburgh
- Fatt Boyz, Edinburgh
- Shakedown, Edinburgh
- Good Burger, Edinburgh
- Side Street Burgers, Edinburgh
- Hollywood Burgers & Shakes, Edinburgh
- Salt Horse Beer Shop, Bar & Burgers, Edinburgh
Newcastle
- Lola Jeans, Newcastle
- Pattymelts, Newcastle
- Smashburger, Newcastle
- Friez & Burgz, Newcastle
- Wings N More, Newcastle
- Hen & Hop, Newcastle
- Yum Yum Burgers & Desserts, Newcastle
- Cog and Wheel, Newcastle
- Brack Burger, Newcastle
- Spice Hut, Newcastle
Manchester
- Crunchy Bite, Manchester
- So Famous, Manchester
- Almost Famous NQ, Manchester
- Phatboyz, Manchester
- Burger Joint MCR, Manchester
- Legends Desserts & Burger Bar, Manchester
- The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
- Grand Daddy’s Diner, Manchester
- 0161 Flamin Grill, Manchester
Leeds
- Big Buns @ Northern Market, Leeds
- Meat:Stack, Leeds
- Hooyah Burgers, Leeds
- Smash Down, Leeds
- El’s Gourmet, Leeds
- Brgr Time, Leeds
- A Nation Of Shopkeepers, Leeds
- Bill’s Leeds, Leeds
- NYK Leeds Fried Chicken, Leeds
- Mr Ts, Leeds
Liverpool
- Free State Kitchen, Liverpool
- Woffle, Liverpool
- Almost Famous, Liverpool
- Boss Burgers, Liverpool
- Albert’s Schloss, Liverpool
- Smoke & Dough, Liverpool
- Churrasco Steak House, Liverpool
- Pattersons, Liverpool
- Cosy Club, Liverpool
- The Alchemist, Liverpool
Birmingham
- Burger-Me-Up, Birmingham
- HANBAO, Birmingham
- BRGR BOX, Birmingham
- Original Patty Men, Birmingham
- Jo’s Burgers and Shakes, Birmingham
- Flamin’ Patties, Birmingham
- Boo, Birmingham
- Burgershack, Birmingham
- ME YOU / Desserts & Burgers, Birmingham
- Stack Shack, Birmingham
Leicester
- The Barn, Leicester
- Moo Moo Meat & Grill, Leicester
- Crafty St Martin’s, Leicester
- Burgrill, Leicester
- Grizzlers, Leicester
- Knight & Garter, Leicester
- Rockin Diner, Leicester
- Cosy Club, Leicester
- Mad Cook, Leicester
- WingTrapp, Leicester
Cardiff
- Eat The Bird, Cardiff
- GOODBGR, Cardiff
- Hub Box, Cardiff
- The Ladz, Cardiff
- The Grazing Shed, Cardiff
- You Want Beef, Cardiff
- The Smoke Haus, Cardiff
- Fowl & Fury Cathays, Cardiff
- The New York Deli, Cardiff
- The Bagel and Burger Kitchen, Cardiff
Best Vegetarian/Vegan Burger Restaurant
- VeBurger, Bristol
- Down To Earth, Glasgow
- Meat The Vegans, London
- Vegan Shack, Manchester
- The Vurger Co, Manchester
- Love Shack, London
- Unity Diner, London
- Oowee Vegan, Bristol
- Vegan Munch UK, Birmingham
- Holee Cow, Cheltenham
Best Independent Burger Joint
B.U.N, Manchester
- Like Creperie & Burgers, Wirral
- Burgerism, Gatley
- Cowtown Grill, Sale
- Smashie’s, Bacup
- Smashed Out, Preston
- CW2 Burger by Local Burger, Crewe
- Bürgshake, Lancaster
- Bulan Burger Joint, Seaham
- Stack Shack, Birmingham
- Best Street Food Burger Vendor
- Burger Theory, Bristol
- Build A Burga, Brierley Hill
- Two Guys, Cardiff
- Craft Burger, Cambridge
- Herbert’s Yard, Birmingham
- Pitta & Bun, London
- Street Star, Manchester
- Heard. Smash Burgers, London
- Bustler Nottingham, Nottingham
- Burger Bros, Kingston upon Thames
Best Burger from an Independent Chain (10 or less locations)
- Urban
- Burger Drop
- Brgr Lab
- The Beefy Boys
- Shakedown
- Wall Street Burgers
- Friez & Burgz
- Brack Burger
- Boo Burgers
- MEATliquor
Best Burger from an Independent Chain (10 + locations)
- Burger & Sauce
- Ohannes Burger
- Fat Hippo
- Phat Buns
- Smash Burger
- Burger Boi
- Bleecker Burger
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK)
- Archies
- Smacks
Best Restaurant Burger
- Cowtown Grill, Sale
- Smokin Griddle, Cardiff
- The Laundrette, Manchester
- Koop, Northallerton
- Libertine Burger’s, Rugby
- Hawksmoor, Manchester
- 81 Hamburger Heaven, Northampton
- Burger Nine, London
- Burger Brothers, Brighton
- Roddyburger, Tunbridge Wells
Best Takeaway Burger
- Brgr Time, Leeds
- Dope Burger, Leeds
- BurgaTing Peri Peri, Castleford
- Smashed and Pulled, Sheffield
- 12th Street burgers & shakes, Milton Keynes
- Big Jucy Burgers, Aylesbury
- Burger Buddies, Tunbridge Wells
- Gourmet Burger and Fries, Cambridge
- Burger, Hounslow
- Burgerbox, Manchester
Best Customer Experience
- Almost Famous NQ, Manchester
- Phatboyz, Manchester
- Big Buns @ Northern Market, (Leeds
- Meat:Stack, Leeds
- Cosy Club, Liverpool
- The Alchemist, Liverpool
- HANBAO, Birmingham
- Original Patty Me, Birmingham
- The Barn, Leicester
- Moo Moo Meat & Grill , Leicester
Burger of the Year – People’s Choice
- Grand Daddy’s Diner
- Bucks Bar
- Burger & Sauce
- Ohannes Burger
- Archies
- Smacks
- Fat Hippo
- Phat Buns
- Burger Drop
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK)
Chicken Burger Brand of the Year
- Thunder Bird Chicken
- Wingers
- Makhalal
- Black Rooster
- Sides
- Southern Fried Chicken
- Chicken Shop
- CoqFighter
- Perfect Fried Chicken
- Chicking
People’s Choice Burger Brand in the UK
- Chicken Cottage
- Morleys
- Popeys
- Slim Chicken
- Jollibee
- Pepes Peri Peri
- German Doner Kebab (GDK)
- Wimpey
- Amigos Burgers & Shakes
- Honest Burgers
