Brand new wine bar and coffee lounge set to open in Doncaster
Home, which will be based in Rossington, is set to welcome its first customers from 8am this Saturday.
The new outlet, which is based in Station Road, will also serve food, with eat in and takeaway options available.
Announcing the arrival, a spokesperson said: “We're still on track for opening our doors to you all next Saturday at 8am.
“We're really excited to show you all what the new place looks like and to meet you all.
“We plan to be open from 8am most days, but this will be dependent on how busy we are, so please bear with us while we find our way through our new adventure.
The new bar will be dog and child friendly and food will kick off with a limited menu.
The spokesperson added: “Can’t wait to share a cake, coffee or cocktail with you all.”
