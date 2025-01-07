Brand new sushi restaurant to open its doors in Doncaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new sushi restaurant is to open its doors in Doncaster city centre this week.

Mimik Sushi will be unveiled for the first time on January 9 in Wood Street – offering customers an introductory deal with 25% off everything.

The menu features a wide range of Japanese and oriental dishes including miso soup, salmon, tuna, prawn and seabass nigri, salmon and tuna gunkan as well as tataki, temaki and chirashi dishes.

There will also be hosomaki, futomaki and uramaki dishes for diners to enjoy.

A brand new sushi restaurant is opening in Doncaster. (Photo: Mimik Sushi).

Full details of the menu are available HERE

The restaurant is the latest to open in the plot on the corner of Wood Street and Cleveland Street and follows on from previous outlets The Big Smoke, which closed in 2023, NYC Bar and Grill, Liberty Grill, cocktail bar Tonik and a cafe bar called Hide.

Bookings can be made HERE

The 25% off everything offer ends on January 12.

Contact 01302 815545 or email [email protected] for more details.