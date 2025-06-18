Brand new sushi bar to open its doors in Doncaster city centre
Taka Sushi in Scot Lane will be open for business on June 26, bosses have announced.
In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “We're beyond excited to announce that Taka Sushi is officially opening its doors on June 26.
"Get ready for the best takeaway sushi in town, made with the highest quality ingredients and crafted with love.
"Whether you're a sushi lover or just curious to try something new – you don't want to miss this!
The new takeaway will be siutated at 31 Scot Lane and the spokesperson added: “Experience sushi like never before.
“Tag your friends and let them know – sushi night just got a serious upgrade!”
The opening times for the new outlet will be from 1pm to 9:30pm.