Brand new sushi bar to open its doors in Doncaster city centre

A brand new sushi bar is set to open its doors in Doncaster city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taka Sushi in Scot Lane will be open for business on June 26, bosses have announced.

In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “We're beyond excited to announce that Taka Sushi is officially opening its doors on June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Get ready for the best takeaway sushi in town, made with the highest quality ingredients and crafted with love.

A brand new sushi bar is opening in Doncaster city centre.

"Whether you're a sushi lover or just curious to try something new – you don't want to miss this!

The new takeaway will be siutated at 31 Scot Lane and the spokesperson added: “Experience sushi like never before.

“Tag your friends and let them know – sushi night just got a serious upgrade!”

The opening times for the new outlet will be from 1pm to 9:30pm.

For more details about Taka Sushi, you can visit the Facebook page HERE