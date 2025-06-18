Brand new sushi bar to open its doors in Doncaster city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jun 2025, 05:53 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 15:05 BST
A brand new sushi bar is set to open its doors in Doncaster city centre.

Taka Sushi in Scot Lane will be open for business on June 26, bosses have announced.

In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “We're beyond excited to announce that Taka Sushi is officially opening its doors on June 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Get ready for the best takeaway sushi in town, made with the highest quality ingredients and crafted with love.

A brand new sushi bar is opening in Doncaster city centre.placeholder image
A brand new sushi bar is opening in Doncaster city centre.

"Whether you're a sushi lover or just curious to try something new – you don't want to miss this!

The new takeaway will be siutated at 31 Scot Lane and the spokesperson added: “Experience sushi like never before.

“Tag your friends and let them know – sushi night just got a serious upgrade!”

The opening times for the new outlet will be from 1pm to 9:30pm.

For more details about Taka Sushi, you can visit the Facebook page HERE

Related topics:DoncasterFacebook
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice