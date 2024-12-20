Brand new Romanian food stall opens for business in Doncaster Market
The Romanian Shop has opened in the Food Hall at Doncaster Market, run by Mihaela and Ioan.
A Doncaster Markets spokesperson said: “Whether you’re looking for delicious Romanian meats, fresh fruit and veg, or something special for your tastebuds, they’ve got you covered.
“Don't miss their incredible selection of cheeses and pickles – perfect for adding some authentic flavour to your meals.
"Mihaela and Ioan are bringing a taste of Romania right to Doncaster, and their shop is open Tuesday to Saturday, so be sure to stop by and say hello.
“Pop in and discover something new and delicious today.”
The stall opening comes hot on the heels of the re-opening of the Corn Exchange in the heart of the city’s market following a £5 million overhaul.
More details on the new look Corn Exchange HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.