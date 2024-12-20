Brand new Romanian food stall opens for business in Doncaster Market

A brand new Romanian food stall has opened for business in Doncaster Market, with bosses describing the addition as “exciting news.”

The Romanian Shop has opened in the Food Hall at Doncaster Market, run by Mihaela and Ioan.

A Doncaster Markets spokesperson said: “Whether you’re looking for delicious Romanian meats, fresh fruit and veg, or something special for your tastebuds, they’ve got you covered.

“Don't miss their incredible selection of cheeses and pickles – perfect for adding some authentic flavour to your meals.

The Romanian food stall has opened on Doncaster Market.

"Mihaela and Ioan are bringing a taste of Romania right to Doncaster, and their shop is open Tuesday to Saturday, so be sure to stop by and say hello.

“Pop in and discover something new and delicious today.”

The stall opening comes hot on the heels of the re-opening of the Corn Exchange in the heart of the city’s market following a £5 million overhaul.

