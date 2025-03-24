Brand new micropub set to open its doors in Doncaster
A brand new micropub is set to open its doors in Doncaster.
Work to create the Windmill Castle is well under way, with the new venue in Conisbrough set to serve up a wide range of ales and drinks when it opens up.
The bar, which will be situated in Windmill Avenue, describes itself as “a place to relax where local people can meet and socialise.”
The pub will also be dog friendly.
