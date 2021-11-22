Brand new ice cream and dessert shop to open in Doncaster this weekend

The Proper Ice Cream Company will burst into life on Saturday when its opens its doors in Doncaster Road, Mexborough.

The shop, opposite the New Masons Arms, will be open from 1pm and visitors will be able to tuck into takeway tubs in flavours such as cherry bakewell, mint Aero, salted caramel and Jammie Dodger.

Owner Teagan Vickers said: “I’ll be open from 1pm until 7pm unless all the stock sells out.

Fancy tucking into this?

"There is also a fundraiser going on for a young woman in Mexborough recently diagnosed with breast cancer so there will be some raffles to raise money for her and her family.”

Opening hours for the first few days will be:

Thursday 2nd Dec 3pm-7pm

Friday 3rd Dec 3pm-7pm

Sunday 5th Dec 1pm-7pm

Wednesday 8th Dec 3pm-7pm

Thursday 9th Dec 3pm-7pm

Saturday 11th Dec 1pm-7pm