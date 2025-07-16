Brand new Doncaster cafe to open its doors despite road closure issues

A brand new Doncaster cafe is to open its doors to the public despite the closure of a road leading to its premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Tractor Shed Cafe at Barnby Dun’s Farm Shop will open tomorrow (Thursday) bosses have announced.

In an announcement on social media, a spokesperson said: “Today, Wednesday, we are closing our cafe for the day to make our move in to our new tipi!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That means tomorrow, Thursday 17 July, we shall open the doors to our new cafe.

The Farm Shop at Barnby Dun is opening its new cafe.

“A smaller but new menu will be run and by the end of the month our alcohol licence will be here.

“It’s taken longer then expected and part of that wait is down to Doncaster Council with their appalling approach to the road closure outside the front of our shop.

"We have been trying to talk to them for five weeks now and no avail. Nothing‘s changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is affecting business greatly and we would love all our customers support in these testing times.

"The roads are still open - ignore the road closed signs at the canal, drive round them and make your way down to the Farm Shop.

"You can still park just as usual and our opening hours are exactly the same.”

The road has been closed near to The Hart of Barnby Dun but is accessible from the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent months, work has been taking place to upgrade the venue with a new look store, bar, cafe and ice cream parlour.

The Farm Shop was given the green light for the scheme by City of Doncaster Council planning chiefs earlier this year.

The tipi cafe extension has seating for over 60.

The spokesperson added: “It will be an inside and outside space that can be opened up or closed and heated.

“This will allow us to theme a space for the seasons and host steak nights and such with our amazing local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will create more jobs and support local businesses by having our outlet to bring the products and produce to an already established customer base.”

The Farm Shop is situated in High Street, Barnby Dun. For more details, click HERE