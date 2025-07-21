Brand new Doncaster cafe and ice cream parlour opens its doors

A brand new Doncaster cafe and ice cream parlour has opened its doors – despite the closure of a road leading to its premises.

The Old Tractor Shed Cafe at Barnby Dun’s Farm Shop has welcomed its first customers to a tipi tent alongside the existing premises.

A spokepserson said:”We are open – in every department- with lots of new things including local Jersey Gelato from Cow Shack Ice Cream Parlour.

“And our new tipi is open.

"A few additions to the menu and specials for next week are inbound.

“Lovely to see it so busy this week – the hard work has been worth it.

"But don’t forget to pop in to the Farm Shop and see its new look and what goodies it has on offer.”

The spokesperson added: “It’s taken longer then expected and part of that wait is down to Doncaster Council with their appalling approach to the road closure outside the front of our shop.

"We have been trying to talk to them for five weeks now and no avail. Nothing‘s changed.

“This is affecting business greatly and we would love all our customers support in these testing times.

"The roads are still open - ignore the road closed signs at the canal, drive round them and make your way down to the Farm Shop.

"You can still park just as usual and our opening hours are exactly the same.”

The road has been closed near to The Hart of Barnby Dun but is accessible from the other side.

In recent months, work has been taking place to upgrade the venue with a new look store, bar, cafe and ice cream parlour.

The Farm Shop was given the green light for the scheme by City of Doncaster Council planning chiefs earlier this year.

The tipi cafe extension has seating for over 60.

The spokesperson added: “It will be an inside and outside space that can be opened up or closed and heated.

“This will allow us to theme a space for the seasons and host steak nights and such with our amazing local produce.

"It will create more jobs and support local businesses by having our outlet to bring the products and produce to an already established customer base.”