Brand new dessert shop packed with tasty treats opens in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 10:27 BST
A brand new dessert shop is doing a roaring trade with a variety of tasty and tempting treats since opening its doors in Doncaster last month.

Death By Fudge is open for business in Rossington stocking a wide variety of sweet treats – and will soon be joined by a steak street food takeaway entitled Steak Bite.

A spokesperson said: “I cannot express just how absolutely bonkers it has been day after day after day!

“I thought that by now the hype would have died down but if anything it's just getting busier and busier and busier.

Death by Fudge has opened its doors in Doncaster.

“Thank you from me and our family for making it all worthwhile and thank you even more to our fantastic team for being there for us when we need them most.”

The shop which is based in Nelson Road serves up a wide variety of cakes, cheesecakes, brownies, desserts and much more.

Further details are available HERE

