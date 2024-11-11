Brand new coffee house and cafe opens its doors in Doncaster city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

A brand new coffee house and cafe has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre.

The Grumpy Goat Coffee House has unveiled its new premises and a spokesperson for Visit Doncaster said: “Calling all coffee lovers! The Grumpy Goat Coffee House has officially opened its doors in the heart of the city centre, Wood Street.

“Specialty coffee alongside delicious sandwiches and cakes – whether you need a morning boost, a midday break, or a cosy hangout, The Grumpy Goat offers it all.”

