The AA Rosette award scheme has been recognising culinary excellence across the UK since 1956 and is perhaps the second biggest honour a restaurant can receive, behind a Michelin star.

Restaurants can be awarded up to five Rosettes, though very few achieve that rating, reserved for establishments at the pinnacle of fine dining.

Across South Yorkshire, for 2024/25, there are just two restaurants, both in Sheffield, with three AA Rosettes, conferred upon ‘outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area’.

There are another five restaurants with two AA Rosettes, awarded to ‘the best local restaurants’, including two in Doncaster.

Below is the full list of restaurants in South Yorkshire with two or three AA Rosettes, serving up what inspectors have called ‘ambitious’, ‘exciting’, ‘skilful’ and ‘top-notch’ dishes.

West 10 Bar and Kitchen, Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield West 10 Bar and Kitchen is a wine bar and fine dining restaurant is located just a 10-minute drive from Sheffield city centre. It has two AA Rosettes, with an inspector lauding it for the 'ambitious cooking in buzzy neighbourhood venue'. It serves modern British dishes with Nordic and Japanese influences.

Nonnas, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield Nonnas has become a Sheffield institution since it opened on Ecclesall Road back in 1996. Today, it remains one of the city's most loved Italian restaurants. It has two AA Rosettes, with an inspector praising the 'exciting Italian cooking in relaxed setting'.

DN1 Delicatessen and Dining, Doncaster DN1 Delicatessen and Dining, on High Fisher Gate, Doncaster city centre, began life nearly half a century ago at Doncaster Market. Today, it is one of South Yorkshire's most acclaimed places to eat, with a deli, a fishmonger and a cosy restaurant, serving modern British food with Asian and French influences. It has two AA Rosettes, with an inspector praising the 'top notch fish cookery in a relaxed setting'. Pictured is head chef Marcus Ashton-Simpson (centre) with chefs Oska Ready (left) and Adam Barratt.

Rafters Restaurant, Oakbrook Road, Nether Green, Sheffield Rafters Restaurant in leafy Nether Green has been on the scene for 35 years, and the popular fine-dining establishment helped kick-start Sheffield's foodie revolution. It has three AA Rosettes, with the inspector praising the 'culinary innovation' on display in the modern British dishes.