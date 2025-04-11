Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taste the spring season at ASK Italian

ASK Italian has launched its spring 2025 menu

The new menu includes a brand-new pasta, dessert and two cocktails

ASK Italian is continuing to use sustainably sourced ingredients

ASK Italian has confirmed exciting seasonal dishes as part of its spring 2025 menu, which includes brand-new pastas, desserts and drinks.

The menu, which will be available throughout the spring season, has been launched across 66 ASK Italian restaurants across the UK.

The brand-new Italian-inspired dishes have been created using seasonal flavours, while the drinks range includes a brand-new spritz and cocktails with fruity flavours to reflect the season.

The full list of brand-new food and drink available as part of ASK Italian’s new spring menu, includes:

Pesto Stracciatella Tagliatelle

White Chocolate & Pistachio Tart

Matcha Tiramisu Cocktail

Sarti Pink Spritz

Pesto Stracciatella Tagliatelle is ASK Italian’s brand-new signature pasta dish, made with frilly tagliatelle in a pesto sauce with green beans, topped with stracciatella cheese and toasted pine nuts.

The brand-new dessert White Chocolate & Pistachio Tart puts a spin on the viral pistachio flavour, with a crispy biscuit base topped with caramelised pistachio and a white chocolate ganache. The dessert is served alongside a covering of toffee sauce.

Finally, two brand-new drinks have joined the spring menu, the Matcha Tiramisu Cocktail and the Sarti Pink Spritz.

The Matcha Tiramisu Cocktail is another viral trend that ASK Italian has put its own stamp on, blending delicious matcha with tiramisu to create a dessert-like cocktail.

The Sarti Pink Spritz includes mango, passion fruit and blood orange flavours alongside Sarti Rosa, prosecco and a splash of soda water.

The new menu showcases ASK Italian’s commitment to using sustainably sourced ingredients. ASK Italian has partnered with B-Corp suppliers such as Wildfarmed.

