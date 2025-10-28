All Bar One launches range of festive Christmas cocktails

Shaking up the cocktail scene this Christmas, All Bar One have partnered with Absolut vodka and the creators of decadent chocolatey mallows, Mallow & Marsh, to shake, stir and sprinkle festive magic into every glass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the result is a line-up of cocktails that are as indulgent as they are irresistible.

Launching on 12 November, the limited-edition serves, inspired by the chocolatey, melt-in-the-mouth indulgence of Mallow & Marsh, are made for lingering over, providing sensory moments of joy in every sip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berry Mallow Sour, a zingy mix of Absolut Citron vodka, Absolut Raspberry vodka, sour mix, raspberry syrup and finished with Dark Chocolate over Raspberry Mallows; the Winter Mallow Margarita blending Olmeca Altos Plata tequila, winterberry syrup and Maraschino cherries with a chocolatey mallow finish; and the Snowdrift Mallow Latte, a dreamy combination of Havana Club 7YO rum, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, oat drink, cold brew coffee and Milk Chocolate over Vanilla Mallows.

All Bar One has launched a range of festive Christmas cocktails.

Sharing is caring so don’t miss the Choc-Cherry Shot Paddle, six shots of black forest bliss featuring Kahlúa coffee liqueur combined with Montzi Sour Cherry.

And for those abstaining, the Mountain Mallow Sour offers a festive alcohol-free alternative with Everleaf Mountain shaken with lemon and raspberry and a chocolate raspberry Mallow garnish.

Ready to savour all season long, the Mallow & Marsh cocktails will be available at All Bar One nationwide, with prices starting from £12.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Bar One is a stylish collection of bars across the UK in landmark locations. designed for those who love great food, cocktails and catching-up in a chic setting. From early-morning coffees and working lunches to after-work drinks and weekend brunch, All Bar One offers a relaxed yet buzzy atmosphere that’s perfect for every occasion.

Guests can expect an extensive cocktail list, curated wine selection, premium beers, and a globally inspired menu of small plates and sharing dishes.

Mallow & Marsh, founded in 2013, is a UK-based confectionery brand, creating premium chocolatey mallows that are enjoyed nationwide. Proudly whisked and crafted in Yorkshire, made using the finest ingredients, including Belgian Fairtrade chocolate, the special recipe mallows have the most delightfully surprising texture paired with classic crafted flavours.