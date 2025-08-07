Aldi set to open a new store every week in 2025 - full list of confirmed new stores
- Aldi has announced it will be opening new stores across the UK
- It will also be refurbing existing stores
- It is investing £650 million into its openings and refurbishments
Aldi has announced that it will be opening a new store every week for the remainder of 2025.
The discount supermarket has revealed that it will be expanding its store locations, opening brand-new premises across the UK. Alongside the new store locations, Aldi will also be investing into the refurbishment of 35 current stores.
The £650 million expansion and refurbishment programme will lead to the creation of around 1,000 new store roles.
From Monday, September 1, Aldi’s store workers across the UK will earn at least £13 an hour – rising to £14.33 within the M25 – as the discount supermarket cements its position as the UK’s highest-paying grocery chain.
Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, our goal is to make sure people across the UK have access to affordable, high-quality food, and opening new stores is key to making that happen.
“We’re now opening an average of one new store a week for the rest of 2025, showing just how ambitious our plans are to build a store network that will help us reach millions of new customers. But it’s not just about openings - it’s also about making sure we have the best-paid teams in place to run them.”
The new Aldi stores confirmed for 2025 opening
- Airfields, Welsh Road, Deeside
- Rockingham Road, Market Harborough, Leicestershire
- Fulham Broadway, London
- Pacific Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Mafon Road, Nelson, Treharris
- Ashford, Waterbrook, Kent
- Commercial Street, Shoreditch, London
- Philadelphia Lane, Houghton le Spring, Tyne and Wear
- Mill Road, Meadowfield, Durham
- Pendle Drive, Litherland, Liverpool
- Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield
