A dessert shop is opening two branches in Doncaster - and you could get a job there
Life could soon be sweet for job hunters in Doncaster – if they land a job at a newly created dessert store which is opening two branches in the town.
The Pudding Co – which already delivers hot and cold puddings to doorsteps across Doncaster – is opening outlets in Hatfield and Conisbrough.
The firm serves up favourites such as chocolate concrete to butterscotch tart, as well as flapjack, cornflake tart, milkshakes and rainbow cake, to name just a few.
A statement on their website reads: “Our range of delicious old-school, home-cooked puddings, from the classic chocolate concrete, to our famous cornflake tart, we have something to suit all tastes, available with a choice of custard or ice cream.”
The firm is currently recruiting for kitchen assistants who will have the task of helping out behind the scenes and keeping the business fresh and ready to keep deliveries on track.
Call Simon on 07497528524 to arrange an interview.