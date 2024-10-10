16 of the best Indian restaurants across the UK according to food writers and customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:10 GMT

Celebrate National Curry Week with a visit to these amazing restaurants 🍴

Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite global cuisines, with many amazing restaurants and teams across the country.

To celebrate National Curry Week, we asked our food experts and analysed reviews to determine the best curry houses and Indian restaurants the UK has to offer.

Here are 16 of the best Indian restaurants to visit in the UK.

Two Michelin-starred restaurant Gymkhana, is highly recommended as one of London’s greatest Indian restaurants. Gymkhana has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews.

1. Gymkhana, London

Urban Tandoor, which is located in Clifton, Bristol is a favourite of Bristol’s residents. Urban Tandoor has a 4.7 star rating on Google reviews.

2. Urban Tandoor, Bristol

Both a takeaway and a restaurant, Portsmouth’s Blue Cobra serves up authentic Indian cuisine which is a firm favourite among residents. Blue Cobra has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews.

3. Blue Cobra, Portsmouth

Imani’s Restaurant in Birmingham is regarded as one of the best places for curry in the area, and has been described as “cooked to perfection” by reviewers. It has a 4.8 star rating on Google reviews.

4. Imani’s Restaurant, Birmingham

